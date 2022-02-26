Preps roundup: Local teams record lopsided wins

HENDERSON, Nevada – The Lee Williams High School baseball team scored 24 runs on 19 hits in just four innings to bury host Coronado in a high school baseball game played Friday, Jan. 25 in Henderson, Nevada.

The Volunteers, under first-year coach Zachary Smith, improved to 2-0 with the lopsided win, building an insurmountable 19-0 lead after just two innings.

Sophomore Dylan Towning dominated the scorebook for Lee Williams going 4-for-4 with five runs scored and three RBI’s. Senior Devean Santos went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs.

Ten Volunteer batters hit safely, with seniors Roman Perea, Ethan Klenke and Joeseph Norbert also recording multi-hit games.

Freshman Barret Bowman, one of three Volunteer pitchers, picked up the win.

Softball

Kingman Academy 10, Northland Prep 7

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy took an early 5-0 lead and held on for a 10-7 win over Northland Prep in their high school softball season opener on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Lady Tigers senior Abby Bean banged out three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs to pace the Kingman Academy offense.

Juniors Aspen Johnson and Samantha Ogborn each added a double and single to the attack. Junior Anika Larsen drove in two runs.

Bean picked up the win, pitching all seven innings while surrendering nine hits but just three earned runs. She struck out seven Northland Prep batters.

Academy returns to action on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu.

Kingman 28, Lee Williams 16

KINGMAN – Kingman had 31 hits and scored 28 runs to beat Lee Williams 28-16 in five innings in a joint softball season opener at Centennial Park on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Senior Maddie Chamberlain led the winners at the plate, going a perfect 6-for-6 with a homer, a double and five RBIs. Junior Amber Lopez added four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for Kingman.

Senior Ashley Hartman and freshman Reagan Rogers added three hits apiece to the Lady Bulldogs’ attack, while sophomores Reina Ruiz, Brooke Carter and Moddie Abrego, and freshman Destiny Kogianes, contributed two hits each. Ruiz homered.

Kingman scored 19 runs in the second inning to take a 21-1 lead and held on for the win.

Lee Williams also debuted a potent offense, posting 15 hits including six doubles and a home run.



Sara Huntoon and sophomore Alissa Meza had four hits apiece, while sophomore Gage Coffman drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer.

Meza doubled twice. Senior Mya Romo went 2-for-4.

Lee Williams kept it close with solid base running, swiping 13 bases.

Lee Williams travels to Prescott at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 for their Grand Canyon Conference opener.

Chino Valley 14, Kingman 9

KINGMAN – Chino Valley scored 10 runs in the final four innings to post a 14-9 win over Kingman High School in a softball game played Friday, Feb. 25 in Kingman.

Lee Williams 26, Coronado 3

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team is a run-scoring machine.

The Lady Volunteers plated 26 runners and amassed 24 hits while beating visiting Coronado 26-3 at Centennial Park in Kingman on Friday, Feb. 25.

Lee Williams scored at will, building a 23-2 lead after three innings. The game was shortened to four and one-half innings due to the mercy rule.

Sophomore Jade Russell went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead coach Melany VanZandtz’s squad at the plate, as eight Lee Williams players recorded a multiple-hit outing.

The winners exhibited their power with 10 hits for extra bases – nine doubles and a triple – while drawing nine walks and stealing an astounding 26 bases, including six by sophomore Jessalynn Mitchell.

Other top hitters for Lee Williams included Mitchell and junior Tatum Meins, who recorded three hits apiece while Mitchell scored three runs and Meins drove in two.

Senior Kaitlyn Whittington drove in three runs on two hits for the winners.

Also logging in with two hits apiece for Lee Williams were seniors Olivia Register and Mya Romo, and sophomore Ashlynn Schritter and freshman Laila Wilden.

The Lady Vols improved to 1-1, and travel to Prescott on Tuesday, March 1. First pitch is at 4 p.m.