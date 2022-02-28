Developers eye iconic Hayden Flour Mill in Tempe

PHOENIX - A development team’s early renderings show how they want to restore Tempe’s iconic Hayden Flour Mill with several new buildings and a “sensitive” restoration of the mill and silos.

The plans envision restaurant and retail-anchored ground floor suites across several buildings, including the five-story mill. The upper floors could be converted into offices.

Visitors could grab a drink, listen to live music or shop at outdoor markets on planned green space throughout the property at Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings, the developers behind the proposal, say they have the know-how and experience to deliver such a project.

The Tempe City Council voted Feb. 10 to enter exclusive negotiations with the team to lease and redevelop the 5-acre, city-owned site at the foot of Tempe Butte, the Arizona Republic reported.

The Arizona Republic obtained a copy of the development team’s bid, including the early renderings.

The mill has been a Tempe fixture along the Salt River since 1918, and the grain elevators and silos were built in 1951.

The property has been the subject of redevelopment proposals since mill operations ceased in 1998, but none of the ideas panned out, and it has sat vacant for the better part of three decades.

Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings said in their proposal that prior plans were “overly ambitious and over developed” and that they planned to take a ”‘lighter-touch’ approach to the site,” according to a copy of the team’s winning bid.

“Given the history of stalled redevelopment proposals, our response is as much about presenting a compelling vision for the iconic Hayden Flour Mill property as it is about demonstrating our unique capacity to deliver a one-of-a-kind environment that the City of Tempe will be proud of and revered for regionally, nationally, and worldwide,” they wrote. “Given Downtown Tempe’s urban renaissance, the extent of its waterfront redevelopment, and the intensity of its investments in public transit, we believe now is the time to engage in the thoughtful revitalization of the Hayden Flour Mill property.”

Developers propose entering into a façade conservation easement with the city and following federal restoration guidelines to ensure the exterior isn’t significantly altered and to protect the integrity of the historic buildings.

The mill could feature ground-floor retail and dining, office space on the upper floors and the roof could be used for events. The seven silos, each 10 stories tall, would be preserved to house a restaurant, host events and for education purposes, with developers eyeing a museum.

Preliminary plans show developers want to build up to 27,000-square-feet of new development spread out across six new buildings up to two stories tall.

One building, along Mill Avenue, would be anchored by a restaurant and a larger building along Rio Salado Parkway could see multiple dining and office tenants.

Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings said the new buildings are “secondary, subordinate in scale” to the mill and silos to ensure the historic buildings continue being the focal point of the property, according to the bid.

Plans call for improvements to pedestrian crossings to better connect the property to Tempe Town Lake and the surrounding area as well as improved walking paths. There also are plans to restore the landscape along the periphery of the project that was damaged by historic industrial use.

Historic markers and interpretive elements highlighting the history and significance of the mill and butte would be installed throughout the property.

The team said their vision for the project was inspired by the restoration of industrial sites like the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina, and Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas, into mixed-use spaces.

The Tempe property will be redeveloped in two to three phases with the first phase anticipated to be completed in the next three-and-a-half years, according to the proposal.

Phase one would focus on the interior core of the property with the restoration of the mill and silos and construction of two new buildings, plus outdoor gathering space.

Future phases include construction of the remaining new structures, additional green space and trailhead improvements. Developers also plan to clean up a swath of empty land on the southern end of the property that has old train tracks running through it as part of the final phase, which they anticipate using for future programming.

Residents will have a chance to weigh in on the redevelopment. Venue Projects and Sunbelt Holdings plan to host a series of community discussions to gain input on what residents would like to see at the flour mill.

Tempe, in the solicitation for bids issued last summer, sought to retain ownership of the site while entering a long-term lease with a developer.

The development team seeks at least a 65-year lease that would begin when the team receives the certificate of occupancy for the first phase of the project, according to the bid.

How much developers would lease the property for and any financial incentives the city might offer will be negotiated as part of a development agreement that will go before council at a later date.

They plan to list the property on the National Register of Historic Places and would seek to use state and federal tax credits and funding for historic preservation to help fund the project, in addition to other financial sources, according to the bid.