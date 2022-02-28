OFFERS
Mohave County Search and Rescue saves lost rider

Originally Published: February 28, 2022 9:55 a.m.

YUCCA - Local searchers located and rescued a lost motorcycle rider high in the Haualapai Mountains on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the 65-year old man became lost and stranded while exploring an area near Boriana Mine east of Yucca along the Arizona Peace Trail at the south end of the Hualapai Mountains.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the man at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. He told officers he left on his ride at 11 a.m. on Friday and took a wrong turn and ended up high in the mountains, where he was unable to navigate patches of snow and rough terrain at about 5,800-feet in elevation. The temperature was in the 30s, and the man was cold and without supplies.

Rescuers determined his location via a ping on his cell phone, and he was quickly located, warmed up and taken to the command post, the news release said.

