Conservative Republican Club to host Kelli Ward, Blake Masters

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Arizona Republican Party Chairman Dr. Kelli Ward, along with U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, at its meeting set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the BPO Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

“Kelli is from Mohave County and a great friend to the club,” the club wrote in a news release. “She has recently published two books, one a memoir of her life, and the other about the audit of the Arizona election, which was an event the entire nation watched. Kelli will be bringing copies for purchase and signature.”

Masters, described in the news release as a young man and entrepreneur making his first run for a major office, will also be at Monday’s meeting.

“He is a particular favorite of Tucker Carlson, and has some very influential backers,” organizers wrote.



Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and an optional lunch will be served at approximately 10:45 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and no reservations are required. Entry is $3 and annual dues for the club are $12 a person or $20 per couple.

For more information, contact crck@reagan.com or call 920-530-3637.