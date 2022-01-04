Kingman Regional Medical Center responds to ivermectin inquiries

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has received multiple inquiries regarding the use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a method of treatment not supported by the KRMC Clinical Pathways Committee.

KRMC wrote in a news release that the committee is comprised of numerous medical professionals including ICU physicians, hospitalists, pathologists, pharmacists, nurses and respiratory therapists.

The committee, which meets weekly to review the hospital’s protocols for COVID-19 treatment, does not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

“Various medical associations and regulatory groups recommend against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in inpatient or outpatient settings,” the hospital wrote.

Those groups include the Infectious Diseases Society of America, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

“The drug’s manufacturer, Merck, does not recommend the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, citing a lack of both safety data and evidence of clinical benefit,” the release continued.

KRMC wrote that it relies on a range of medications to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Depending on the patient’s condition, the medications may include Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, corticosteroids and anticoagulant drugs.

“KRMC also uses monoclonal antibody therapy on an outpatient basis to treat COVID-positive individuals within 10 days of symptom onset,” the hospital continued.

“KRMC is committed to providing advanced, evidence-based medical care to its patients. KRMC’s Clinical Pathways Committee will continue to review the latest scientific developments in the treatment of COVID-19.”