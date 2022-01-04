Mohave County records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County experienced more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the week ending at noon on Monday, Jan. 4.

That was the most new cases recorded in any week since the winter surge of 2021 in January and February, and it was double the amount of new cases logged in the week ending Monday, Dec. 27, according to reports from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Case counts have tripled nationwide as the highly transmissable omicron varian has spread nationwide, but the county reported that no cases of the variant have as yet been identified in the county.

After several months of pacing Lake Havasu City’s and Bullhead City’s in the weekly reports, the number of cases logged in the Kingman medical service area are no longer the highest in the county in last week’s reports.

The Bullead City medical service area paced the county with 459 new cases, compared to 270 in the Lake Havasu City service area and 245 in the Kingman area.

According to reports issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 3, there were also seven deaths in the county, and a growing number of cases. While the rest of the nation experiences record case increases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, the variant has not yet been detected in Mohave County, according to local public health officials.

Three of the seven deaths were recorded in the Kingman area. Two patients in the 60-69 age group and one age 80-89 perished during the week. Elsewhere in the county, Bullhead City suffered the loss of one patient each in the 60-69, 80-89 and 90-plus age ranges.

Of the 245 Kingman-area cases, 105 were logged in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 38 new cases ages 60-69, 36 ages 50-59, 24 ages 70-79, six ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another 33 cases were recorded among children and teens, including 21 ages 0-10 and 12 ages 11-19. There were also 39 cases ages 30-39, 33 ages 40-49, and 21 ages 20-29.

The 1,002 new virus cases in the week ending Monday, Jan. 3 was nearly double the county-wide case count in the previous week.

The number of new virus cases and deaths in the previous week ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29 was 526 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 44.1% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 65.6% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 76,598 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 283 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 272, Lake Havasu City with 212, Golden Valley with 63, Fort Mohave with 89 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 9,897 cases in Kingman, 9,204 cases in Lake Havasu City, 8,428 in Bullhead City, 2,853 in Fort Mohave, 1,938 in Golden Valley, 1,316 in Mohave Valley and 656 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 246 cases in Topock, 209 in Dolan Springs, 103 in Meadview and 83 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.2 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 16.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 35,814 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 39,716 cases in the county. The county counts 1,029 deaths, while the state reports 1,192.

According to county health officials, 29,307 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 3 revealed 181 new cases from 258 tests for a positivity rate of 70%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 334,504 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 28 AZDHS was reporting 154 additional deaths and 7,212 new cases from 26,580 tests for a positivity rate of 27%. More than 1,411,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 24,509 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 56 million confirmed cases and 827,937 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.4 million deaths from nearly 293 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

County health officials also reported that they are “aware of the omicron variant and are monitoring the situation.” The coronavirus variant surfaced in southern Africa, and features dozens of new mutations which appear to be more transmittable than previous versions of the virus and could be more resistant to existing vaccines, although the verdict is still out. It has now spread to dozens of nations, and about 40 states in the U.S.

“We are expecting more specific information, clarity and guidance from the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention soon. We will share it with the public when it’s made available,” the county wrote.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.