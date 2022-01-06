Kingman Miner Jan. 7 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Updated as of Thursday, January 6, 2022 5:24 PM
These are Arizona's children. Intelligent and funny, Anthony loves music, dancing and sports – especially football. He also likes to cook and help out in the kitchen, though he’ll never turn down a visit to McDonald’s. A natural-born leader, he has big dreams for the future. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
