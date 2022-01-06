Kingman Visitor Center welcomes 2.5 millionth visitor

KINGMAN – The Kingman Visitor Center welcomed its 2.5 millionth visitor, Kirstin Kodrack, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, since opening on Oct. 25, 1997.

Kodrack hails from Waldport, Oregon. She is a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Army.

She and her exploring companion, Steven Gaskins, were traveling in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Kingman Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was present to congratulate Kodrack and presented her with a gift basket filled with gift cards and souvenirs from local Kingman businesses, according to a press release.

Last year was a year of rebound for Kingman’s tourism sector. Hotel revenues increased 32.5% year-over-year through November 2021.

Visitation to the Kingman Visitor Center reflects a nearly identical 32.6% increase, 96% of which arrived from within the United States and only 4% from outside the country.

The Kingman Office of Tourism anticipates travel to continue increasing in 2022.

The visitor center plans to reopen Sundays in February, resuming its pre-pandemic daily operations.