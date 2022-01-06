OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Visitor Center welcomes 2.5 millionth visitor

Kristin Kodrack, middle, of Waldport, Oregon, was the 2.5 millionth visitor at the Kingman Visitor Center. She received a gift basket. (Courtesy photo)

Kristin Kodrack, middle, of Waldport, Oregon, was the 2.5 millionth visitor at the Kingman Visitor Center. She received a gift basket. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 6, 2022 4:16 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, January 6, 2022 5:25 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Visitor Center welcomed its 2.5 millionth visitor, Kirstin Kodrack, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, since opening on Oct. 25, 1997.

Kodrack hails from Waldport, Oregon. She is a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Army.

She and her exploring companion, Steven Gaskins, were traveling in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Kingman Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was present to congratulate Kodrack and presented her with a gift basket filled with gift cards and souvenirs from local Kingman businesses, according to a press release.

Last year was a year of rebound for Kingman’s tourism sector. Hotel revenues increased 32.5% year-over-year through November 2021.

Visitation to the Kingman Visitor Center reflects a nearly identical 32.6% increase, 96% of which arrived from within the United States and only 4% from outside the country.

The Kingman Office of Tourism anticipates travel to continue increasing in 2022.

The visitor center plans to reopen Sundays in February, resuming its pre-pandemic daily operations.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State