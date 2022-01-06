Lady Vols clobber Lake Havasu 59-21

KINGMAN – The Lady Knights of Lake Havasu High School were no match for Lee Williams on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with the Lady Volunteers posting a 59-21 victory at home.

The Vols got out to a strong start, putting 19 points on the board while holding Lake Havasu to 10 in the first quarter. Sophomore Taliyah Crook notched five of the team’s points in the first frame, including a deep three-pointer. Six different players scored in the first quarter to give Lee Williams the lead going into the second.

Remaining consistent, the Lady Vols dropped another 18 points in the second quarter. That offensive success was paired with defensive support, as the Knights scored only four points in the second quarter thanks to Lee Williams utilizing several different methods of presses. Juniors Brooke Hunter and Becca Arave scored six points each, while Crook contributed another six points in the second quarter.

“We really played solid defense in the second quarter and we were able to hold Havasu to just four points,” said head coach Jerry Arave. “The girls were able to play aggressive basketball without fouling and we converted turnovers into points.”

Up 37-14 to start the second half, the Lady Volunteers began switching from man to zone defense, which coach Arave said served to confuse the Lady Knights. Lee Williams would added another 16 points to the board in the third quarter to bring the score going into the fourth to 53-21.

The fourth quarter saw all 10 Lady Volunteers take to the court at various points, with Lee Williams adding six more points to their total to bring the score to 59-21. The Lady Volunteers held the Lady Knights scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Hunter led the Lady Vols with 15 points, followed by Arave and Crook with 14 points each. Junior Sierra Satoafaiga contributed six points, with senior Haley Smith, sophomore Chelsea Torrey, junior Victoria Gravell and freshman Evelyn Meza all scoring two points each.

The 9-6 Lady Vols will travel to take on 6-5 Mingus at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.