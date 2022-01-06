Obituary | Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting)

Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has gone home to be with our Lord peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022. Konstance was born July 29, 1945 in Stavanger, Norway and came to the United States when she was 9 with her parents Waldemar Johan Wetting and Kirsten F. Wetting (Tommisen). She married Thore Moen on March 9, 1963 in Drammen, Norway. They settled in Brooklyn, New York City where she became an American citizen before moving to Kingman, Arizona.

She was very proud and thankful to be an American. She was a volunteer at the Kingman Regional Medical Center. She was an active member of the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and her church, Kingman Family Worship Center with Bruce Grimmet. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers Brenulf Wetting and Walter Wetting. She left behind three children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

