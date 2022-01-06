OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting)

Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting)

Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting)

Originally Published: January 6, 2022 5:14 p.m.

Konstance Margaret Moen (Wetting), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has gone home to be with our Lord peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022. Konstance was born July 29, 1945 in Stavanger, Norway and came to the United States when she was 9 with her parents Waldemar Johan Wetting and Kirsten F. Wetting (Tommisen). She married Thore Moen on March 9, 1963 in Drammen, Norway. They settled in Brooklyn, New York City where she became an American citizen before moving to Kingman, Arizona.

She was very proud and thankful to be an American. She was a volunteer at the Kingman Regional Medical Center. She was an active member of the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center and her church, Kingman Family Worship Center with Bruce Grimmet. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers Brenulf Wetting and Walter Wetting. She left behind three children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State