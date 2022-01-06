Rants and Raves | Jan. 7, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases – Someone better get a handle on these COVID statistics. I’m only 3 1/2 years from median victim age.

Rant/rave about affordable rentals – It’s not newcomers causing the rent hikes. It’s plain old-fashioned greed! I am sure newcomers would be happy to pay reasonable rates. Local property managers play a big part in this. Rents here no longer reflect the economic demographic.

Mohave County records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases – County officials and anti-vaxers are in utter denial there is a problem to be dealt with. We are experiencing an American tragedy.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors approves resolution calling attention to staffing shortages at county hospitals – When our hospitals collapse and people cannot get treated, remember who refused to admit the truth and enact an emergency declaration so we could obtain maximum assistance. This is reckless, irresponsible decision-making due to personal extremist ideology that will cost lives.

Conservative Republican Club to host Kelli Ward, Blake Masters – Leave it to our conservative club to host people trying to tear this country apart with lies, conspiracy theories, and talk of insurrection! There is nothing conservative about wanting to overthrow the will of the people because your candidate lost!

State Rep. Biasiucci preps push for a second Lake Havasu City bridge – Lake Havasu City by no means needs a second bridge. The traffic going across the bridge is only busy for a day or two – on Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. So you are going to spend millions of taxpayers dollars to solve that problem?

U.S. children hospitalized with COVID – If you are unvaccinated, now is the time to stand up for your family, neighbors and children. It should be clear by now that lies and conspiracy theories about vaccines are false. Be a patriot. Get vaccinated and wear a mask!

There are a lot of Karens in this town. Rude ladies who love to try to silence anyone if they hear anything they disagree with. They also seem to be a very miserable bunch! The world doesn’t revolve around you, Karens!

In the four years I have lived in this town, it seems to have grown more crowded, meaner, and with a greater percentage of rude drivers. Really sad.

Sheriff’s office hopes to initiate video surveillance of schools to safeguard against shootings – These safety measures are important in these trying times. In addition, we should make it clear that parents bear a responsibility to follow safety measures at home. A positive attitude regarding education and respect for others would be beneficial, too.

Cookie Crawl coming to Kingman – Thank you to the business downtown that participated in the Cookie Crawl, especially Lacey Dollarhide of 66 Marketplace for organizing this fun event. We had a blast. Did a little shopping, had dinner at Floyd’s Barbecue and enjoyed getting cookies!

We should all be giving KRMC Medical staff a preemptive thank you for what they are going through, with Omicron zipping through the country and less than half of Mohave County vaccinated? Sigh.