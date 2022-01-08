OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cards designate JJ Watt to return, could help in NFL playoffs

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs. (Photo by Eyton Z, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3F8IO35

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs. (Photo by Eyton Z, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3F8IO35

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 8, 2022 6:51 p.m.

TEMPE – Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team's defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster.

He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona's practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

Watt signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after spending his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran had five tackles for a loss and a sack in seven games before the shoulder injury, which occurred during the Arizona's 31-5 victory over the Texans on Oct. 24.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't sure if Watt would be able to contribute in the playoffs, but it's still a possibility. Watt won't play in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday.

“It's procedural,” Kingsbury said. “He's done all he can do in the training room and weight room. So we'll get him back out there, work him through some things. But he's attacked that rehab just like you'd assume he would. Nobody's seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the past couple months. It's been awe inspiring to watch him every day and it's always good to have him back on the field.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State