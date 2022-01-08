OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Human Bean donates to KRMC’s Catch it Early Program

The Human Bean’s annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser raised $7,500 for Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch it Early Program in October 2021. Pictured, from left, are Ben McGlothlin of KRMC, Juls and Brian Baumkirchner of the Human Bean and Scott Hern of KRMC. (Courtesy photo)

The Human Bean’s annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser raised $7,500 for Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch it Early Program in October 2021. Pictured, from left, are Ben McGlothlin of KRMC, Juls and Brian Baumkirchner of the Human Bean and Scott Hern of KRMC. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 6:46 p.m.

The Human Bean’s annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser raised $7,500 for Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch it Early Program in October 2021. The Human Bean wrote in a news release that the annual effort benefits local women who are suffering from breast cancer, as well as breast cancer prevention and mammograms. The Catch it Early Program offers no out-of-pocket cost screening mammograms to Mohave County women over age 40 who have not had a screening in the previous year, as well as free or reduced-cost breast diagnostic services and health navigation services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State