Human Bean donates to KRMC’s Catch it Early Program

The Human Bean’s annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser raised $7,500 for Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch it Early Program in October 2021. The Human Bean wrote in a news release that the annual effort benefits local women who are suffering from breast cancer, as well as breast cancer prevention and mammograms. The Catch it Early Program offers no out-of-pocket cost screening mammograms to Mohave County women over age 40 who have not had a screening in the previous year, as well as free or reduced-cost breast diagnostic services and health navigation services.