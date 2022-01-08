Obituary | John James Haseltine

John James Haseltine passed away Dec. 9, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. James was born April 30, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a resident of Golden Valley for 12 years. He was very active in his church, becoming a Eucharistic Minister, where he delivered the Eucharistic to homebound parishioners as well as distributing the Eucharistic during mass. James served St. Vincent de Paul for seven-plus years. Some of his accomplishments during that time were: St. Vincent De Paul had a Notary, they now have the ability to accept credit cards, and developed a website for St. Vincent de Paul, to name a few.

James is survived by many loving family members and friends; five children; three grandchildren; and parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong best friend and many others.

Always caring, always giving, James will remain in many hearts.

There will be a memorial service on Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St. Kingman, Arizona.