OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | John James Haseltine

John James Haseltine

John James Haseltine

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 7:03 p.m.

John James Haseltine passed away Dec. 9, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. James was born April 30, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a resident of Golden Valley for 12 years. He was very active in his church, becoming a Eucharistic Minister, where he delivered the Eucharistic to homebound parishioners as well as distributing the Eucharistic during mass. James served St. Vincent de Paul for seven-plus years. Some of his accomplishments during that time were: St. Vincent De Paul had a Notary, they now have the ability to accept credit cards, and developed a website for St. Vincent de Paul, to name a few.

James is survived by many loving family members and friends; five children; three grandchildren; and parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong best friend and many others.

Always caring, always giving, James will remain in many hearts.

There will be a memorial service on Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St. Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State