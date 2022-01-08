Obituary | Loren Daniel Wagner

Loren left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 31, 2021. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Helen; two brothers, David (Sharon) and Gary (Nancy); and special “adopted” daughter BreeAnn (David) and “adopted” grandchildren Payton and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.

After graduating high school, Loren joined the United States Army, stationed in Germany, performing maintenance on military helicopters. Upon leaving the military, Loren attended college and achieved his A & P license to work on aircraft.

Loren enjoyed operating a “gentleman’s ranch/farm” raising cattle and horses. Loren worked as an industrial mechanic/supervisor at Tupperware Manufacturing Company, Green Giant Company and Bridon Cordage Company. After retiring Loren was able to live a lifelong dream of being a “snowbird” and RVing to warmer climates.

Loren lived a full life with motorcycling being a large part of his life, riding with Christian Motorcyclists Association and Veteran Brotherhood Association.

Loren accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and trusted His guidance throughout his life. He was a member of College Park Community Church.

A memorial celebration will be held later in the spring at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise, Idaho.