Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 09
Obituary | Michael Ray Richards

Michael Ray Richards

Michael Ray Richards

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 7:04 p.m.

The sun rose on Michael Ray Richards on Nov. 13, 1977 in California until the Lord called him home Dec. 20, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and operated an auto transport company where he traveled around the country.

He leaves behind his parents Donald and Mary Richards; three siblings, Robert Richards and his wife Margie and their children Peter and Brittny, James Richards and his wife Adrianne and their children, Ryder and Chase, and Michelle Richards and Darren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend.

“Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all.” – Psalm 34:19

Memorial service will be held on Jan. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., Kingman Presbyterian Church.

