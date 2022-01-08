OFFERS
Obituary | Robert “Bob” Allen Saulnier

Robert “Bob” Allen Saulnier

Robert “Bob” Allen Saulnier

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 7:05 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Allen Saulnier, 78, born in Newton, Massachusetts Jan. 15, 1943, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2021 in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Bob spent most of his time at the swap meet with close friends. He enjoyed trading, traveling to conventions and traveling to Williams. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Nellie and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his three sons Robert, Jr., David and Joey; his sisters Bunny and Patty; his brothers Jerry and Edward; his grandchildren Ashleigh, Trevor, Patricia, Shanon, Joelle and Emeril; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren and friends. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.

