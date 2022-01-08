OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix airport closes 2 security lines due to COVID-related staffing shortages

The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s largest terminal because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 during the omicron wave. (Photo by Brabppwo, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3igy7S8)

The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s largest terminal because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 during the omicron wave. (Photo by Brabppwo, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3igy7S8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 8, 2022 6:58 p.m.

PHOENIX – The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminal because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 during the omicron wave.

The closures of the Terminal Four's B and D checkpoints could extend wait times for departing passengers up to 30 minutes, airport and TSA officials said Thursday in a statement.

Terminal Four's A and C checkpoints will remain open and there are no anticipated impacts to the security checkpoint at Terminal Three, the statement said.

It wasn't clear when the closed checkpoints might reopen.

Airlines using Terminal Four include American and Southwest, the carriers with the most flights to and from Sky Harbor.

Arizona on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths as virus-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 2,562 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Friday also reported 14,888 additional confirmed infection cases. The daily reports of additional cases typically include cases from multiple prior dates. The state's largest daily report of additional cases was 17,234 on Jan. 3, 2021.

According to the dashboard, Monday had Arizona's pandemic peak of 13,533 confirmed cases from specimens collected on one date. The previous record was 12,447 on Jan. 4, 2021.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of new cases tripled over the past two weeks from 2,928 on Dec. 22 to 8,880 on Wednesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 71 to 59.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The latest figures increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,445,129 cases and 24,616 deaths.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Friday said she tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine and was niot symptomatic.

“Across the nation, people who have been vaccinated and boosted are still contracting a mild version of Covid-19,” Gallego said in a statement. “I have received both doses of the vaccine, and a booster, yet have tested positive for the virus.”

Gallego said she was following federal health guidelines while staying in contact with her staff “ to ensure my work on behalf of the people of Phoenix continues without interruption."

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State