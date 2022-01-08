Veterans Resource Fair: Annual fair in Kingman will offer services to U.S. military veterans

From housing and employment to benefits and more, U.S. military veterans will have access to numerous resources at an upcoming Veterans Resource Fair set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, said this month’s fair is being put on by JAVC in coordination with Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468. This is the third local resource fair held in Kingman following the decision to localize the events as opposed to holding tri-state resource fairs.

“Well, COVID-19 has put a crimp in everything going on around us,” Farrell said. “But I’m expecting as many as 100 veterans to show up this year.”

That’s an increase of nearly 40 attendees from the last resource fair held in Kingman in March 2021. This fair, as with past fairs, will allow veterans to connect with a variety of resources and programs.

“Everything from housing to employment,” Farrell said. “We’re going to have the courts there, and the Veterans Resource Center will be there for veterans that have combat experience and may need some PTSD help.”

There will also be a benefits counselor at the fair, which Farrell said is always in high demand.

“That has not changed,” he said of benefits when asked which services veterans flock to at the fairs. “Benefits are important.”

Additional resources set to appear at the fair include surplus clothing, spiritual services and food.

“We’ll have a hot meal for them,” Farrell said.

Veterans who would like to attend but don’t have access to transportation should contact jennifer.burch@javc.org to arrange rides to and from the event.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Farrell said. “There may be something there you have never considered but will be able to help you.”