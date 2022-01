Bryan L Schwanbeck passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Abrazo Heart Hospital, Dec. 12, 2021. He was 68. Bryan was born, Sept. 1, 1953 in Prescott, Arizona.

Celebration of life will be Sat, Jan. 15, 2021. At the Eagles Lodge 4536 N Patsy Dr. Kingman, AZ 86409. You will greatly miss, and never forgotten.