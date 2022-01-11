OFFERS
Kingman City Council to hold work session

Kingman City Council will hold a work session to address the local economy, as well as new and additional revenue outlets, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in council chambers at 310 N. 4th St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 11, 2022 4:21 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 11, 2022 5:14 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a work session to address the local economy, as well as new and additional revenue outlets, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in council chambers at 310 N. 4th St.

The purpose of a work session is to provide council with in-depth information and discussion. Public comment is not part of the agenda. No action can be taken on agenda items.

The agenda also includes an update on fiscal year 2021 year-to-date budget with actual revenues and expenditures, the FY 2022-26 capital improvement plan for non-enterprise funds, a five-year forecast for FY 2023-27, progress on rate studies and the budget calendar.

