Kingman Women Making History nominations being accepted

KINGMAN – The Women Making History Executive Board has announced that the annual event, which took a year off in 2021, is set to take place in February, with nominations now being accepted.

The 2022 Kingman Women Making History awards have been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. This year’s theme is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

“As in the past, the 38th annual award ceremony will honor outstanding women in the Kingman community,” organizers wrote in a news release. “Women who have exhibited leadership, professionalism and integrity in many fields are honored.”

In Kingman and the surrounding area, nominations are being accepted in the following categories: arts, business, education, pioneering, professions, public service, religion/inspirational, lifetime achievement, volunteerism, health/medical professions, or a category not specified that describes the nominee.



“The scope of this project is to honor those women who have made a sustaining contribution to the Kingman area and who have been permanent residents of the area for at least 10 years,” the release continued, noting that the lifetime achievement award requires 25 years of residency.

Nomination forms are available at http://kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com/, or by contacting 928-681-3344 ext. 224. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 21.

As in past years, Women Making History will continue to help young women in the Kingman community who are deserving of a scholarship, organizers wrote. They must be enrolled at Mohave Community College or the MCC/NAU program. Scholarship funds are raised in various ways including donations before and during the event. All donations go directly to the recipient. Scholarship contributions may be made by contacting 928-681-3344 and asking for Terri Chavez. Contact the college for scholarship information.



The event is held in conjunction with the National Women’s History Month in March.