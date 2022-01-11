OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 11
Obituary | Austin-Lee Tylor Anhalt

Originally Published: January 11, 2022 4:12 p.m.

Austin-Lee Tylor Anhalt was born Sept. 10, 1997. He passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

Austin was an easygoing guy who did anything to be around family and make them happy. He was born and raised in Kingman, Arizona, but everyone who knew him knew that his heart belonged to Chicago. Austin was a hardworking man and was always finding ways to keep busy and make money. He had a love for the finer things in life. He is survived by his mom and dad, Edward and Sara Greene; three older siblings David, Britany and Justin Greene; two younger siblings Erick and Kelsey Greene; grandmother Debbie Anhalt; two aunts Melissa and Ashley Anhalt; Aunt Christine and Uncle Kenneth; and numerous cousins and extended family, along with numerous half siblings, including Krissi Delgado and Anthony Delgado. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Paul, Aunt Andrea, Pap Greene and Grandma Greene.

Austin was known by many and loved by all.

May you forever be the center of attention and our forever 24-year-old brother.

We will love and miss you forever, son.

Viewing will be at Sutton Funeral Home at 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow.

