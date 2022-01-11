Obituary | Barbara Gene Brown (Cox)

Barbara Gene Brown (Cox) of Kingman, Arizona passed away at Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC), Joan & Diana Hospice Home on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at the age of 95.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Robert and son Van. Beloved mother of Craig (Louise) of Hanover, Ontario, Canada and JoAnne (Robert) of Raton, New Mexico; daughter-in-law Teresa Brown of Caldwell, Idaho; and proud Grandma of Cory, Kyle, Katie, Tony, Dominic, Melissa, Chris and Breanna. Barbara will be missed by her sister Sallee Gasser; and family Katie, Jan and John of Pocatello, Idaho.



Barbara is remembered for her cheerful outlook and caring ways, always making new friends along her journey. She enjoyed her independence living in her own unit until only a few days before going to hospice. Her many friends at “The Cottages” apartments where she lived, her bridge group ladies, her chair yoga gals and her hummingbirds will miss her dearly, as well as family and friends in Idaho, New Mexico and Ontario, Canada.

A huge thank you to everyone who helped her along the way - neighbors, housekeepers, caregivers, nurses and the wonderful care given to her in her last hours by the people at hospice.

Memorial donations to the KRMC Hospice or Kathryn Heidenreich Senior Center would be appreciated by the family.