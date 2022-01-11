Police: Oregon man arrested in Nevada in Arizona killing

BULLHEAD CITY – An Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada, police in Arizona said.

The Bullhead City Police Department said Ryan Clark, 37, of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday after leaving a hotel in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, of Medford.

A passing driver spotted Hannah's body Sunday and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis, a police statement said.

An investigation involving several agencies determined that Hannah was last seen with Clark and that he had traveled to the Bullhead City area in a rental car and after the killing checked into a hotel room in Laughlin, Nevada, the statement said.

The rental car was seen on surveillance video leaving the crime scene area early Sunday morning, the statement said.

Searches of the rental car and Clark's hotel room in Las Vegas found items belonging to Hannah, a gun believed to have been used in the killing and ammunition consistent with crime scene evidence, the statement said.

Court records didn't list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.