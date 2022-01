Rotary 5495 District Governor Bret McKeand spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Jan. 7 meeting, held at its new Mohave Community College 309 E. Beale St. location, where he presented special awards to past District Governor Tonya Watson, and club members Bret McKeand, Karen Brown, Carol Costa, Mary K Clark, Tina Greenwood and Tom McLarty.