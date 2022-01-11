Volunteer sought for Mohave Library District Citizens Advisory Committee

KINGMAN – Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Library District Citizens Advisory Committee.

The county wrote in a news release that the function of the committee is to recommend, support and advise the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in all matters pertaining to the operation and development of the Mohave County Library District.

The committee also works to develop the Mohave County Library District in a manner that fully provides information resources that are relevant, accessible, and responsive to the interests and intellectual needs of the citizens of Mohave County.

The committee’s meeting schedule has moved to a quarterly calendar, rotating throughout the Mohave County Library branches.

Interested parties can request an application by contacting Marianne Salem at 928-753-0722 or salemm@mohave.gov. Completed applications should be submitted to Salem at salemm@mohave.gov on or before Feb. 4.