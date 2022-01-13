AZDHS reports 1,013 new COVID cases in Mohave County in 2-day span

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in Mohave County in the two-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The state doesn’t report the ages and locations of new patients and victims, and county health officials now only issue their reports twice a week. The Monday, Jan. 10 report was published in Friday’s Miner, and the Thursday, Jan. 13 report was not received in time for publication in today’s newspaper.

The county is a high-transmission area, with 1,002 new virus cases logged in the week ending Monday, Jan. 3, which was nearly double the county-wide case count in the previous week.

The number of new virus cases and deaths in the previous week ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29 was 526 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

The county’s low vaccination rate is cited as one of the primary reasons for the ongoing surge in cases by local health officials.

According to AZDHS, only 44.7% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 66.7% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 77,719 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 283 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 272, Lake Havasu City with 212, Golden Valley with 63, Fort Mohave with 89 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 10,085 cases in Kingman, 9,376 cases in Lake Havasu City, 8,614 in Bullhead City, 2,918 in Fort Mohave, 1,965 in Golden Valley, 1,342 in Mohave Valley and 678 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 247 cases in Topock, 210 in Dolan Springs, 106 in Meadview and 88 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.2 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died.

Approximately 17% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 36,551 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while AZDHS has recorded 42,924 cases in the county. The county counts 1,045 deaths, while the state reports 1,230.

According to county health officials, 29,448 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity rate was 27% (493/813) for Wednesday, Jan. 12 revealed 520 new cases from 1,114 for a positivity rate of 47%; and 25% (254/1,026) on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 345,391 tests have been conducted on county residents and 13.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 13, AZDHS was reporting 10 additional deaths and 18,573 new cases from 66,041 tests for a positivity rate of 28%. More than 1,542,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 25,002have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 63 million confirmed cases and 844,743 deaths the morning of Thursday, Jan. 13.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.5 million deaths from more than 317 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 13.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

County health officials reported earlier this week that the presence of the highly contagious omicron variant of the Virus has been confirmed in the county.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.