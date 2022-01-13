Briefs: Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF – Joshua Sanders, a fugitive wanted in connection with a double homicide last week in Georgia was arrested Wednesday at bus station in northern Arizona. The U.S. Marshal Service said Sanders was arrested Wednesday in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Sanders was for his alleged involvement in the deaths of a female acquaintance and her mother in Vidalia last Thursday during a domestic dispute.

After the shooting, authorities said Sanders allegedly stole the victims’ vehicle and fled to Birmingham, Alabama where the vehicle was later discovered abandoned. They said Sanders boarded a bus in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday evening and was headed to Los Angeles.

When arrested in Flagstaff, authorities said Sanders had three handguns in his possession and they were seized as evidence.

Police: Father arrested in shooting of 2-year-old

PHOENIX – Authorities say a man from Phoenix has been arrested in an accidental shooting that killed his 2-year-old son at the family’s apartment.

Jail records and police say Joshua Lewis, 29, was jailed Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse-reckless in the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of 2-year-old Kayden Lewis.

A police statement said the father was arrested after investigators learned he kept a loaded gun in a location accessible to the child.

Hopi, DPS to work together to police reservation

PHOENIX – The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have agreed to work together to better police the reservation. The two signed a mutual aid agreement Wednesday in Phoenix. State troopers will be cross-commissioned to enforce the tribe’s criminal and traffic laws.

The tribe in northeastern Arizona is completely surrounded by the much-larger Navajo Nation. It took over the police force from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in July 2019 but has struggled to get up to full staffing levels.

Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma said the agreement with DPS will help supplement the tribe’s police force and help with responding to emergency situations. DPS director, Col. Heston Silbert, agreed.

Tucson man jailed for stalking justice of the peace

TUCSON – A Tucson landlord has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison for stalking a Pima County justice of the peace last year.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Fei Qin was credited with 20 days already served, but was ordered to pay more than $1,700 in restitution. A jury found Qin guilty of a felony charge of stalking last month and he was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Qin was accused of dumping garbage on the lawn of Adam Watters in February and slashing the tires of the family’s truck twice.

Qin reportedly was upset because Watters refused to evict some tenants of the landlord who had fallen behind on rent.