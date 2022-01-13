OFFERS
District 5 volunteer sought for Mohave County

Mohave County Supervisor Board Chairman Ron Gould is looking for a volunteer from District 5 to serve on the county’s Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust Commission. Gould is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 13, 2022 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Supervisor Ron Gould, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust Commission for District 5.

According to a news release, volunteers must reside in District 5, which includes North Lake Havasu, Desert Hills, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave. The committee meets twice a year, or as needed, in Kingman.

“Providing for the establishment of self-insured retention programs and provide for the authorization for the management, funding and administration of the fund for the direct payment of benefits, losses or claims or any combination of insurance and direct payments,” county wrote of Self-Insurance Retention.

The Employee Benefit Trust provides for the establishment of a trust fund to provide benefits for basic or major medical coverages for accidents, sicknesses and more. Those interest in volunteering should contact 928-758-0739.

