Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at Southside Park

KINGMAN – In partnership with the City of Kingman, the Embry Health COVID-19 testing location began offering free testing at Southside Park on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Embry Health wrote in a news release that testing is available at the park, 1021 Buchanan St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flow of traffic to the new location will go through the 8th Street underpass, and continue east down Topeka Street, where signs will direct traffic flow to the new testing location. There will no longer be testing at the Centennial Park Community Center on Harrison Street.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and flexibility as we move locations to handle heavier traffic flows, and create a safer route for drivers and testing facilitators,” Embry wrote.