Kingman Regional Medical Center struggles with misinformation, staffing shortages

KINGMAN – With one in three positive cases resulting in hospitalization, over 20 nursing positions open and treating an array of medical issues, Kingman Regional Medical Center is handling COVID-19 misinformation, community hesitation and staff shortages.

COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of the hospital. While trying to manage care in the lowest vaccinated county in Arizona, KRMC President and CEO Will McConnell is also working to recruit more health-care workers. The hospital plans to add more emergency nurses in 2022 while actively looking for new hires. The entity also continues to request support from state and federal agencies.

Since September 2021, 43 “surge-line” nurses have been at KRMC for eight-week stays with the last of the nurses leaving later this month. Teri Williams, KRMC communications and marketing director, said with recent state funding, the hospital will be able to add eight nurses for another eight weeks. However, that does not fix the shortage problem at KRMC.

“With our current situation, we will need many more health-care professionals for the foreseeable future – both to fill existing gaps and to relieve our existing staff who are exhausted from their diligent efforts to help make up the difference,” Williams wrote in an email.

McConnell said hospital staff is exhausted from the strain, which has an overall impact on how the hospital functions. He said with COVID-19 absorbing resources, there is no guarantee when people can have access to care, including in the emergency room.

McConnell and hospital staff also said the nursing shortage is not a result of vaccine mandates. Those health-care workers who have walked have come back or taken a position as a traveling nurse. Currently, the hospital is not enforcing a vaccine mandate.

“We have yet to decide exactly what we’re going to do,” McConnell said. “There are exceptions within the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) standards, so we’re looking at what that’s actually going to mean for us.”

Adam Dawson, Innova emergency department medical director, said the mandate was taken away, but said the hospital also found ways to exempt vaccines for employees through religious and medical exceptions.

“We did take the mandate away, we were also as kind and generous as we could possibly be in allowing for exceptions based on the exception rules, meaning medical or religious,” Dawson said. “Medical exceptions are exceedingly difficult to get, but if someone has a firm belief for some reason or another, we weren’t shy about allowing those.”

McConnell also said when Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said facilities who receive funding from CMS must adhere to the vaccine mandate, there wasn’t another avenue.

“Seventy percent of our volume comes through CMS, between Medicare and Medicaid…that’s a significant portion of our business,” McConnell said. “Without that business, even though they’re not the best of the payers, without that volume we couldn’t survive.”

McConnell said there’s a lot of misinformation around mandates, vaccines and COVID-19 within the community. He said it’s important for the hospital to be transparent with the community, and be an avenue for information and care. However, without community support and actions, providing the best possible care is challenging when resources are stretched thin.

“Clinically speaking, the vast majority of the poor outcomes that we’ve seen have been unvaccinated,” Dawson said. “So for us to continue locally, in this community, not Kingman alone, but the county, to say that we’re lying about these things…it’s demoralizing. I have not been watching vaccinated people die from COVID-19.”

While staff respects that people have choices and won’t judge or refuse care if they chose not to take COVID-19 precautions, they do see unvaccinated community members suffering the most and will not be silent about what they see on a day-to-day basis.

As an apolitical entity, it is important for the hospital to provide care regardless of personal beliefs. Dawson and McConnell said when asking about an individual's medical history, it is not to pry, but to provide the care they need.

“We cannot continue with the divisiveness that seems so prevalent right now,” McConnell said.

McConnell also reiterated that the hospital looks at the most up-to-date science and data on treatments for their patients. Dr. Will Urueta, hospitalist director at KRMC, said to address myths and misinformation in the county and beyond, it’s crucial to look for reputable scientific sources. If a person has a question about a treatment or information, reach out to a medical professional.

McConnell said it’s also important to fall back on what our parents told us; don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

“We seem to be in an environment where we seek out information that confirms our own position and we’re not looking at it critically,” McConnell said. “We’re looking at it to support a position that we’ve already taken.”

Moving forward, hospital staff asked community members to reach out for any questions about COVID-19 treatment. They also ask the community to reconsider a vaccine if they do no not already have one. While breakthrough cases are possible, victims of the virus and those filling the beds are unvaccinated.

Urueta stressed that COVID-19 is not like a cold or the flu due to the harm it can cause an individual's lungs. Blood clots, strokes and cognitive issues can also arise from a COVID-19 infection. He also said while older folks are normally hit the hardest, COVID-19 can impact all ages.

McConnell also asks for community members to have more patience with them during this time since workers are spread thin.

“Have a little bit more patience with us when we take care of you, but know that we’re never going to stop taking care of you,” McConnell said.