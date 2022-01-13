OFFERS
Letter | Thank you, Mr. President

Originally Published: January 13, 2022 11:51 a.m.

Just received my new Social Security check adjusted for inflation. We got a 5.2% increase. This is the highest increase I’ve ever seen. It’s in line with the current inflation rate that will go down as supply and demand level out but our increase will still be there.

Under the GOP for the past five years the best we ever got was maybe 2% cost of living which was about $35 a year. Along with voting rights, please keep this in mind along with lower prescription prices, child tax credit, and the BBB plan to create high-paying union jobs. Or, elect your Republicans who will stop all of the above and keep us in poverty.

Andy Worth

Kingam

