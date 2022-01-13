Letter | Where’s the mask?

I recently stopped in Kingman to pick up camping supplies at the Walmart. I was absolutely stunned to see the vast majority of people, and even some employees, not wearing masks.

Is your community so in the dark about the COVID pandemic, or do they just not care? And when I ask “do they just not care,” I mean not only do they not care about themselves, do they not care about their community?

When I see people that self absorbed, or in denial or just ignorant, I mark it down as a place I will never stop in again.

Martha Mapp

Vancouver, Washington