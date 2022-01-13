OFFERS
Obituary | Gladys Lucille Sherlock Jones

Originally Published: January 13, 2022 3:51 p.m.

Gladys Lucille Sherlock Jones passed away Jan. 5, 2022. She was 92. She was born on Nov. 18, 1929 in Olean, New York to Theodore and Rose Sherlock. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She moved to Kingman in 1970, and worked most of her life doing maintenance and waitressing at several businesses in Kingman. She is preceded in death by her husband Les of more than 50 years. She also lost a son Robert Lake and a daughter Sharon Headley.

She is survived by her son Daniel Jones (Mary) and a daughter Rosemary Jones; a granddaughter she and Les raised together, Sonia Wimpy; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and a brother, and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3180 Rutherford in Kingman, Arizona. She will be truly missed.

