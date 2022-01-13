Obituary | Larry Dale Thornton, Jr.

Larry Dale Thornton, Jr., 57, died of COVID-19 Jan. 5, 2022, at Kingman Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Anacortes, Washington, the son of Larry Dale Thornton and Carolyn (Kathy) Smith.

Larry met Teresa Ann McNamer in Illinois in August of 1989 on a blind date and fell in love within five days. They were married on Nov. 3, 1989, in Alaska and moved many times before settling in Arizona in 2000. He was a volunteer firefighter with Pine Lake Fire Department and was involved with the Rotary Club for many years. He had wanderlust, always off on a cruise or an RV trip with Teri. He loved shooting, hiking and off-roading in his jeep. Larry was very involved in his church, teaching a children’s Sunday school class with his wife and being a spiritual mentor to the young men.

Larry was an extremely intelligent man and a very hard worker. He owned two successful businesses: Pitzer’s One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, but his family was the most important thing to him. Teri was the love of his life, and his family is who he worked so hard for. He was a faithful husband, generous father and proud “Pa.” Larry spent his life loving and serving his Savior Jesus.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Teri (McNamer) Thornton, are his daughters, Michelle Ann Trojan and her husband, Jonathan, of Phoenix, Arizona and Mindi Nicole Stine and her husband, Carl, of Kingman, Arizona; his son Larry Dale Thornton III and his wife, Kristen, of Fresno, California; his nine grandchildren, Allie Trojan, Daphney Stine, Seth Trojan, Tessa Stine, Keegan Stine, Ethan Trojan, Emily Thornton, Everly Stine and Sophia Thornton; one brother, David Thornton and his wife, Debbie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Knox Stine.

Larry is profoundly loved by his family, his “Pitzer Family” and his brothers and sisters in Christ. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Jan. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St., Kingman, Arizona, with a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona, at 11:30 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.