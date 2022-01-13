OFFERS
Obituary | Luedith Mary Jenkins

Luedith Mary Jenkins

Luedith Mary Jenkins

Originally Published: January 13, 2022 3:49 p.m.

Luedith Mary Jenkins of 86 years, March 18, 1935 to Dec. 17, 2021, a great and wonderful woman, has joined her daughter Shelia and her parents in Heaven. Luedith, beloved and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as friend of many, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Kingman, Arizona. Luedith is survived by Franklin Jenkins, Sr.; and her children Elizabeth, Lonnie, David, Ronald, Donald, Cathy, Franklin, Rita and John. Luedith’s memory will be forever in the hearts of her husband Frank, nine children, 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild.

Luedith lived a beautiful life, was married in 1954 to Frank for 67 years. She got to travel the world with Frank and the family because her husband was in the Air force, finally setting roots in Golden Valley, Arizona. She was a brilliant woman who raised 10 independent children. She enjoyed playing cards, building puzzles, sewing and cooking. She shared her talents with her whole family who will carry and continue her traditions for generations to come. Luedith also dedicated her free time to volunteer at the Sheriff’s Office in Golden Valley, Arizona and teaching kids the importance of voting. Luedith also loved to relax by watching old western cowboy movies and shows, especially if John Wayne was on screen.

A service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86409.

