Prep Basketball: Kingman Academy Tigers fall to River Valley 56-46

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School (4-10) fell to River Valley (5-4) 56-46 in basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with head coach William McDavid saying his squad’s youth is no longer an excuse for losses.

With both squads getting off to a slow offensive start Tuesday, it was senior Wesley High who kicked off the scoring for the Tigers. Junior Malachi Zephier was right behind him, dropping a three-point bucket and another two points shortly after. Junior Ben Brown added a three-point play of his own with success at the foul line, while sophomore Cade Benson drained a bucket in the paint and one-of-two free throws at the line at the end of the first quarter.

But River Valley was hot on Academy’s heels in the first quarter, matching the Tigers nearly point for point as the quarter progressed. River Valley, as well as Kingman Academy, saw most of their success in the paint. Academy still had the lead 13-12 going into the second quarter.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, River Valley had taken its first lead of the game 14-13. River Valley would remain on top, though at times only by a few points, for the remainder of the contest.

Continued good ball movement around the perimeter opened up passing and driving lanes to the hoop for both teams in the second quarter. River Valley, a squad that was quick down the court, capitalized on multiple turnovers by the Tigers, as well as on second-chance attempts at the rim.

Second-quarter points for the Tigers came courtesy of Brown, who scored the Tigers’ first points of the second quarter with more than two minutes having gone by, and junior Jacob Parrott. Defensively, a blocked shot by Benson sent the ball flying off the court, which helped bring to an end River Valley’s scoring run. But River Valley still had the lead 26-20 at the half.

Only a minute had passed in the second half when River Valley extended their lead over the Tigers to 11 by a score of 31-20. A three-point bucket from High brought Academy a bit closer, with sophomore Mason Anderson and Benson also contributing in the third. But River Valley kept scoring, with scoring totals going into the final quarter of the game at 41-34, River Valley.

The Tigers and River Valley were both off to a slow start again at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with the former not dropping a bucket until more than two minutes had passed, and the latter only scoring three points in that same span of time. But, thanks to buckets from Zephier, High, Brown and Benson, the Tigers were back within five points of their opponent with a little more than three minutes remaining in the contest.

That was as close as the Tigers would get, as River Valley continued to drop buckets in the final stretch of the game to bring the final score to 56-46, River Valley.

High and Benson led the Tigers with 12 points apiece, followed by Brown with eight.

“All credit to River Valley, they did a fantastic job of executing what they wanted to execute and maintaining the lead and keeping it,” McDavid said.

He also noted that a few of his players showed great intensity Tuesday night, but that youth can no longer be used as an excuse.

“We’re halfway through the season and some of our young guys are no longer young guys,” he said.

The Tigers will travel to Laveen to take on Heritage Academy (5-7) at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.