Rants and Raves | Jan. 14, 2022

Originally Published: January 13, 2022 11:52 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Curb appeal – Kingman is really looking good with all the mowing going on. The exits are looking much better. Keep up the good work!

Kelli Ward addresses election audit at Conservative Republican meeting – How can you print this claptrap and still call yourself a newspaper. If you want to be a wing-nut public relations publication then just admit it.

Biden on voting rights – I think we should require proof of citizenship, whether valid birth certificate or naturalization papers, and not just an ID, to vote in any election. It isn’t voter suppression when laws are passed to prevent non-citizens from voting.

Don Martin outdoors columns – I’m sick of all the anti-hunting rants you publish. Those people don’t understand the benefits of thinning herds to prevent overpopulation and starvation. Then there’s the bonding between hunters, some of whom are parent and child, during the hunt.

