Police seek help finding missing Kingman man

KINGMAN – An elderly Kingman man is missing and the Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate him.

According to a KPD news release, William Robles, 70, was last in contact with his family on Jan. 3. He was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Robles is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 320 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a blue, 2014 Ford Taurus bearing Arizona license plate BRNKO.

Investigators said neither Robles nor his vehicle were present at his home in downtown Kingman, and his cell phone has been off since Jan. 3.

Robles has been entered as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center data base, and anyone who seen Robles or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD at 928-753-2191.