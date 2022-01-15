OFFERS
ArtHub presents ‘Time: Past, Present, Future’

The newest gallery show at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., – “Time: Past, Present, Future” – will run through Feb. 26. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The ArtHub’s newest gallery show, “Time: Past, Present, Future,” opened Friday, Jan. 13 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., and will run through Feb. 26.

The ArtHub wrote in a news release that its first show of 2022 showcases impressive pieces including a 3-foot high sculpture of a man running in a circle made entirely of sticks with accents of stones, as well as a large piece created with 20 different pieces of custom designed fabric presenting history through the millenniums. There is also a four-layer art piece that incorporates LED lights.

“Local (and some not so local) artists are exhibiting their most recent creations that have been rendered in multiple mediums – painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography and digital art,” said Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet in the release. “Being a gallery that is here to serve the local creative community, we're delighted that we're also seeing an addition of newer artists who have chosen us to exhibit their work.”

“The ArtHub gives me exciting opportunities to show my own art and develop relationships with other artists and I feel it lives up to its name, a hub of the downtown area where traditions are cherished and new energy moves us forward,” said local artist Sharon Matheson.

The ArtHub is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The exhibit will also be on display starting Saturday, Jan. 14 via the virtual gallery at https://kingmanarts.org/.

