OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman, Mohave County offices announce MLK Day closures

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 5:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

The city announced in a press release that there will be no City of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission meeting on Monday. The meeting will be rescheduled in February.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will also not operate Monday, but will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Mohave County offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting normally schedules for the third Monday of each month will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State