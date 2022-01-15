City of Kingman, Mohave County offices announce MLK Day closures

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

The city announced in a press release that there will be no City of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission meeting on Monday. The meeting will be rescheduled in February.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will also not operate Monday, but will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Mohave County offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting normally schedules for the third Monday of each month will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.