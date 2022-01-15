County Corner: Assessor’s office programs outlined

Hello Mohave County and welcome to 2022! I hope you all had a stress-free, healthy holiday season. I will start this County Corner with a reminder about our programs that we offer at the assessor’s office.

The assessor’s office is now taking applications for our exemption programs: Widow/Widowers and 100% Disabled.

Please visit our office or call for information about these popular programs. There are specific qualifications that are required to be accepted into the program, for example, the qualifying income may not exceed $34,901 per household or $41,870 per household with minor children. Apply today to see if you qualify, allowing you a considerable discount on your taxes. Don’t miss the 2022 application window ending Feb. 28.



The other exciting program we have is our Senior Property Valuation Protection Program (Senior Freeze). This qualifying program will freeze your values so they do not rise in the future. Qualifications include age – at least one of the homeowners must be 65 years of age at the time the application is filed – and the property must be the primary residence of the taxpayer. For more information don’t hesitate to visit or call our office to apply.



We have some fantastic customer service personnel to help you – Fiona Fass in Kingman (928-753-0703), Corinna Crispin in Lake Havasu (928-453-0702) and Marta Baily in Bullhead City (928-758-0701). Call them or visit today.



The assessor’s office is working hard to keep up with the crazy market we have all experienced in Mohave County. We have not seen a market like this in decades. Due to this hurried market we have seen values increase considerably. Our largest jump in market values came from Lake Havasu, experiencing a median change of improved properties with a 32.8% increase for 2023. This very busy market left us a bit handicapped in our System Support department trying to keep up with our deed transfers. We are happy to announce that we have just about caught up. Thanks to everyone for their patience. With our newly acquired “Just Appraised” software and our increased staff, we should be good to go for 2022.

For Lake Havasu patrons, we are excited to announce our office remodel designed specifically for our fantastic customers. We have patiently waited for this project to commence and the county is finally ready to start.

Our work space and customer space might be a bit challenging for a couple of months during construction, but it will be very much worth the disturbance. When construction is finished our office will be left with new paint, carpet, desks (our current desks are over 20 years old) and a larger customer service area that will include a handicapped desk. We are excited for the project and thank you in advance for your patience of the dust.

On a treasurer’s office note I wanted to inform everyone that the annual tax lien sale will start Feb. 3 and run to Feb. 18. You can visit the treasurer’s website dedicated to lien sales (to be updated by Feb. 1) at https://mohave.gov/ContentPage.aspx?id=132&cid=1264.





Thank you for all your support.

(Jeanne Kentch is the Mohave County Assessor.)