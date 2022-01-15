Fairgrounds on Mohave County Supervisors’ agenda

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss housing and community development needs, and the potential appropriation of $100,000 for the procurement of a consultant to look into alternate sites for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Community Services Director Michael Smith will make a presentation to the board regarding fiscal year 2021 housing and community development needs.

That presentation will including the identification and prioritization of projects for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant and the special project list. The board will then decide whether to direct staff to prepare grant applications for submission.

The board will also consider appropriating $100,000 for the procurement of consulting services that would be used to evaluate current and alternates sites for Mohave County Fairgrounds operations and growth.

The matter was continued by the board when last discussed at a meeting in October 2021.

Now that the county has assumed operations of the fairgrounds as of 2022, the matter will be revisited.

The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended denial of a rezone request that if approved would allow for a cannabis growing facility in the Cedar Hills vicinity.

The board will consider the matter on Tuesday after holding a public hearing.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda also includes a number of public hearings regarding requests for rezones and amendments to the county’s general plan throughout the county.