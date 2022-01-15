First Kingman Regional Medical Center baby arrives Jan. 1

KINGMAN – Carlos, born to Chris Fernandez and Rebecca Kulukhon-Slwooko at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, was the first baby delivered at Kingman Regional Medical Center in 2022.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Carlos weighed 6 pounds, 11 and 1/2 ounces, and was 21-inches long. His family received a gift basket full of items for mother and child, including donations from the Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Gift Boutique, KRMC Public Relations, KRMC Labor and Delivery Unit, KRMC Security and KRMC Little Minnows.

“KRMC wishes the family a happy and healthy New Year,” the hospital wrote.