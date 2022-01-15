Kingman City Council to vote on dispatch software add-on

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council will consider purchasing a Fire Priority Dispatch software add-on for the Kingman Regional 911 Dispatch Center at the Tuesday, Jan. 18 meeting. It’s set for 5 p.m. in council chambers at 310 N. 4th St.

The city’s communications center installed the Medical Priority Dispatch (MPDS) protocols in 2015 for structured medical call-taking software, ProQA. According to the agenda, the medical protocols success over the past seven years will allow the department to implement Fire Priority Dispatch System protocols utilizing the same ProQA software, which can be switched by the call-taker for fire incidents. The software would allow quality assurance for training purposes and liability reduction for call-takers.

The system will also collect scene safety and assessment information to feed to emergency responders while also tracking performance goals for the Communications Center. Each call would be reviewed as part of the agency’s quality improvement program.

The purchase of the software would come from the Communications Center Fiscal Year 2022 capital improvements program budget.

Council will also consider approving an agreement with 1 Government Procurement Alliance to be used for the Centennial Park LED lighting upgrades for the pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, and the softball field.

The project would cost $547,250 from the capital improvements program budget. The lights – approved sports lighting from Musco Lighting – would save up to 70% in energy costs.

Council will decide whether to update the Kingman Area Transportation Study to provide guidance and recommendations for the city’s current and future transportation needs. The study was last updated in 2011.

The update would address roadways, multimodal and non-motorized transportation modes. It would work in conjunction with other master plans and include safe and structured vehicle and pedestrian movement. The project can’t exceed $274,329 and would require a budget transfer of $24,329 from the Highway User Revenue Fund operating budget.

Council will also hear six reports including a 2021 annual audit report, a retail prospectus report and a federal legislative update. Other reports include a subdivision development process update and a East Bench Regional Trail report.