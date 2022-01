Kingman issues 16 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 7:

– Realeza Land Trust: Kingman; demo of two manufactured homes.

– Romar Electric: 4105 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electric panel 100 amp.

– High Tech Electric: Kingman; electrical panel and pole replacement for manufactured home.

– Arie Electrical: Golden Valley; electrical upgrade.

– Eric Gunnel: 1338 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; plumbing rework on cabin No. 19.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Topock; reroof manufactured home only.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 13:

– CDB Electric: 566 Windsor Ave., Kingman; electric; $299.

– TR Orr: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $4,376.

– Jeff Holdsworth: 710 Eastern St., Ste. F, Kingman; remodel; $160.

– Titan Solar Power: 1949 Motor Ave., Kingman; $175.

– Angle Homes: 3379 McClintock St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3321 N. Sage St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3399 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3353 Bermuda St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– E&R Electric: 1930 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.

– Titan Solar Power: 2310 Lille Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Big Red Construction: 3615 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.

– Big Red Construction: 3621 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,793.

– Big Red Construction: 3609 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.

– Arizona Signs: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; $414.

– Arizona Sign Company: 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; $137.

– YESCO: 3401 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $678.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 13:

– Sweet Pete’s Landscaping & Trash Removal: 4450 N. Irving St., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– CJ’s Kwik Stop: 2500 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; gas station.

– Hurley Home Maintenance: 4813 Scotty Drive, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– A to Z Property Maintenance: 349 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– On Point Solar Power: 4409 E. Baseline Road, Ste. 130B, Phoenix; solar installations.