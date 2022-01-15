OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner Jan. 16 Adoption Spotlight: Awoxsie and Yona

Get to know Awoxsie and Yona at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/awoxsie-and-yona and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Awoxsie and Yona at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/awoxsie-and-yona and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 5:35 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Awoxsie and Yona are a sweet and affectionate sibling duo. Big brother Awoxsie enjoys swimming, nerf guns, Fortnite and Peter Piper Pizza. He hopes to be a police officer when he grows up. Yona enjoys dolls, princesses, getting dressed up and singing. She also loves one-on-one time, being silly and laughing. Both love animals and going on adventures. Get to know Awoxsie, Yona and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

January 2022: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State