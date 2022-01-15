OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center reinstates vaccine mandate

Kingman Regional Medical Center has reinstated its vaccine requirement for employees. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 5:39 p.m.

Kingman – Kingman Regional Medical Center announced Thursday, Jan. 14 that it will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a news release, the announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

In a 5-4 vote on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Supreme Court upheld the CMS mandate. In the same ruling, the court voted to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for organizations with at least 100 employees.

“This distinction is important because KRMC receives reimbursement from CMS for medical care provided to patients covered under Medicare/Medicaid,” KRMC CEO Will McConnell explained in the release.

For KRMC, that amounts to approximately 80% of its volume. “We simply would not be able to provide care for our community without that volume,” McConnell said.

Based on the CMS rule, KRMC mandated COVID-19 vaccines for employees in November of last year. However, the mandate was rescinded before it took effect pending the Supreme Court decision.

According to the CMS rule, employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or file a medical or religious exemption form by Feb. 28 to comply with the mandate.

