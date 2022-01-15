Letter | Instigator in Chief walks free

Sadly, we’ve just observed the one-year anniversary of the worst attempted coup of our democracy and the one who is primarily responsible is still attempting to do everything he can to stall the investigation to uncover the truth.

If there is nothing to hide why are so many refusing to cooperate in the investigation including the one most responsible? Because they are attempting to hide the truth from us, the American people. To date there have been many who actually participated in the attempted overthrow found guilty, or even pleaded guilty, and have received a variety of sentences but still the one who provoked it, even telling people to march on the Capitol and fight like hell, is still walking free.

Our democracy was and is still at stake and regardless of one's party affiliation or political views this should never have happened, and we as American citizens cannot allow the one primarily responsible to not suffer the consequences. This threat on our democracy and way of life can never happen again.

Tom Ciardullo





Golden Valley